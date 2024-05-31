Leesburg store clerk shot and killed during robbery

LEESBURG — Police are searching for the man who ran into a convenience store Thursday night and shot and killed the clerk.

Police rushed to the Fast Stop Superette in the 3700 block of Picciola Road at 9:08 p.m. after receiving a 911 call. There was no information Friday about who made the call or how much time had elapsed.

Store surveillance video showed the gunman wearing a long-sleeved orange shirt and a red and white scarf over his head running into the store and immediately blasting 51-year-old Raied Shihadeh, who was leaning back in a chair.

Leesburg Police on Friday (May 31, 2024) were searching for this man, whose image is shown on store security camera footage. Police say he shot and killed a clerk at Fast Stop Superette, 3702 Picciola Road, Leesburg, Thursday night.

Shihadeh can be seen clutching his upper torso, then scrambling and stumbling forward to try and get away. The gunman appears to either point his handgun or fire another shot, then fires another round at point-blank range at his victim who is behind the counter.

The gunman then runs behind the counter and flees the store within seconds. Police are not saying how much money, if any, was taken, according to Sgt. Shannon Walsh.

Lake EMS and Leesburg Fire-Rescue were summoned. Shihadeh was not conscious. He was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Police immediately set up a perimeter, called for the K-9 unit and asked the Lake County Sheriff’s Office for help with its helicopter.

Police have described the killer as an adult male, unconfirmed race and slim build. However, the store camera seems to have captured a good look at his face as he leaves the store.

Anyone with information can call detectives at 352-728-9862 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Store clerk killed in Leesburg during convenience store robbery