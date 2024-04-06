Leesburg growth: City looks to resolve development controversy in Sunnyside area

LEESBURG — City commissioners have taken the first step to settle a disputed subdivision plan that pitted the city and angry Sunnyside residents against the developer since 2020.

The issue was about proposed density on 120.5 acres on Sunnyside Drive.

The city and Sunnyside Holding LLC and Cenizo Ventures LLC were not even close to agreeing with the city, said Leesburg City Manager Al Minner.

There are two pieces of land near Gibson Terrace. One is 119 acres on the west side of Sunnyside and 18 acres across the street on Lake Harris.

The Sunnyside area, south of U.S. 441, is a large peninsula: part city, part unincorporated Lake County.

Sunnyside Drive is a narrow, twisting two-lane country road, with beautiful views of Lake Harris and massive oak trees crowding the right of way, practically begging to be hit by careless drivers. It links to Sleepy Hollow Road and its modestly priced new subdivisions and the city’s recreation complex.

It also runs past upscale homes, small, historic houses and quiet neighborhoods protected from the blazing sun by stately shade trees.

The city, citing a 2005 Sunnyside task force plan, wanted one house per acre. One of the problems, however, is that some of the property is wetlands. That caused the developer to squeeze more houses onto the dry parts.

Neighbors worried about traffic and other issues. The city sided with the citizens, but the developers filed a complaint in court, insisting that the city’s interpretation of its land-use plan was incorrect.

The case went into mediation and a hearing with a special magistrate, who sided with the developers. One of the things that went against the city was that it never adopted the Sunnyside study into its comprehensive land-use plan.

It is not clear why, said Minner, who pointed out that commissioners and staff were different 20 years ago.

The city, fearing a costly, losing legal battle in circuit court, decided to settle by agreeing with the magistrate’s recommendation. The agreement stipulates that each side will pay its own attorney fees. If the matter had gone to court the loser would have had to pay the other side’s legal fees.

On March 25, the city passed a resolution agreeing with the mediator. The next step is for the Leesburg City Commission to approve zoning for a planned-unit development. That could occur on April 22.

In the end, the density went from 1 housing unit per acre to about 1.25, or 150 single-family homes, said Dan Miller, planning director.

