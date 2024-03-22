Leechburg Area officials lobby Harrisburg for real estate tax relief, call for reassessment

Mar. 21—Leechburg Area School District officials are taking the fight to Harrisburg over high tax rates in West Leechburg, calling for state action and reassessments locally.

Acting Superintendent David Keibler, school board President Ashley Coudriet and board member Tom Maxin went to Harrisburg on Wednesday to meet with representatives of the Pennsylvania State Tax Equalization Board.

The goal of the trip was to explore options to appeal the district's Common Level Ratio, an individualized formula assigned to school districts that cross county lines that is meant to equalize tax bills for school district residents in different counties.

STEB is the body that sets that ratio each year.

The district's goal, at least for this year, is to see that ratio lowered to mitigate any tax increase in West Leechburg.

For the next school year, West Leechburg property owners would see their school district real estate taxes increase by more than 14 mills under the STEB ratio without the district raising taxes.

The tax rate would be mandated to change under the STEB ratio to keep tax bills roughly equal between similar properties in West Leechburg, Westmoreland County, and the district's Armstrong County communities of Gilpin and Leechburg.

But West Leechburg residents, on the heels of borough and county tax hikes this year, fear they can't afford a school tax increase as well.

Natalie Schmidt, a single mother and West Leechburg resident for 11 years, implored district officials to do something about the state of taxes in her town.

"Frankly, I cannot afford to give what I currently do. For my three-bedroom house, in property taxes I will pay $7,500," Schmidt said. "I urge you to fix these issues."

Keibler said that will take more than school district officials can do on their own.

"We need the support of everybody. We need the community's support. We need our local legislators' support. The way to fix what's happening in our community goes to the state level," Keibler said. "We have ways to fix part of the reoccurring issue, but it's going to keep reoccurring year after year unless our legislators take some action."

At Keibler's invitation, Armstrong County Commissioner Anthony Shea attended Wednesday night's school board meeting.

"The STEB process appears to have a high level of complexity, (and) the solution appears twofold," said Shea, a former Leechburg Area School Board president. "First, work within the current processes to more accurately report calculations, and second, work with state lawmakers on a long-term, sustainable solution."

In Leechburg area, the school real estate tax rate is 143.65 mills for West Leechburg property owners and 70.54 mills for Gilpin and Leechburg property owners. That's because assessments in Westmoreland County are lower than in Armstrong County.

Westmoreland County hasn't reassessed properties in 52 years, meaning average assessments there are lower, resulting in the school district taxing property owners there at a higher millage rate to ensure they're paying similar tax bills.

The median assessed property value in Leechburg and Gilpin is $33,000 while $18,000 in West Leechburg.

Reassessment needed

Part of the solution, Keibler said, is reassessing properties in West Leechburg. That might actually lower assessed values there and, thereby, lower tax bills for residents, he said.

"There may have been sales that occurred that the seller or buyer had extra money in closing costs, which would've made the numbers higher," Keibler said. "They may have bought the furniture in the house, which would make the assessment higher. They may have bought a lot or two next to(their house), which goes into that number, and there may be a way to drop those numbers down.

"With those appeals (in West Leechburg), we may be able to drop those assessed values down, which, in hand, would drop the taxes down in West Leechburg," he said.

Keibler said the district can start those appeals immediately for West Leechburg homes.

West Leechburg retired history teacher Jimmy Feudale questioned why the district hasn't tackled the STEB rebalancing tax issue sooner.

"I hope it's not all lip service to keep us from storming the gates," Feudale said. "Why now and not years ago when they raised taxes year after year? I still think we're going to get hammered again this year."

Keibler assured residents at Wednesday's meeting that he's working on the tax issue.

"We're going to really dig into this," he said. "We do hear what's happening."

The board will provide an update and more details on the tax appeal at the next board meeting April 10, Coudriet said.

