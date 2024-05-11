Leech Lake Tribal College's Kristen Porter plans to further education in Duluth

May 10—As graduation season arrives each year, the Pioneer features one graduate from each college and high school in the coverage area. Business management major Kristen Porter is this year's featured graduate from Leech Lake Tribal College, which will host its commencement ceremony at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, at Northern Lights Casino and Event Center in Walker.

The Pioneer provided Porter with a series of questions to answer:

Why did you choose to attend Leech Lake Tribal College?

I was attending college online and felt a huge disconnect between me and my teachers and peers. I was looking for a stronger connection to my school community and at the same time happened to be looking for opportunities to connect my family with our culture when I drove by LLTC.

I pulled in on a whim with my two kids on my hips and walked out an hour later ready to start.

What piqued your interest in Business Management?

I chose Business Management because I had done mostly administrative work before college. That interest kind of evolved at the tribal college when the classes I took challenged me to look at nation-building and tribal governments and sovereignty, and I became motivated and inspired in the ways I'd like to use this degree.

Have you had a favorite class?

It's hard to pick just one, honestly, but my favorite classes have all centered around Native Studies or Treaty Law. I had the opportunity to learn from my teachers, elders and the guest speakers they brought in about such important issues and felt challenged and encouraged in all those classes.

What activities have you participated in?

I wanted to participate in more clubs on campus, but my time was extremely limited, so I volunteered to help with events here and there when I could. I did get to go on a trip to Washington D.C. in February to advocate for tribal colleges and universities with legislators, and that trip was so eye-opening and reaffirming my plans to continue my education and one day go to law school.

What are your plans after graduation?

I have been accepted to the University of Minnesota Duluth and will start the Tribal Administration and Governance program in the fall. After I get my BA I would like to get my Treaty Law Degree and find a place in my career where I can advocate for our people, our land and resources, and treaty rights.

What's been the greatest struggle or hardship you have overcome in your life?

I've been a single mom to my two girls with special needs for four years. Alia has Spina Bifida, so I've had to juggle appointments and surgeries with work and college. I've done midterms by her hospital bed and had to choose between paying electric or buying medical supplies.

I worked hard to get us off assistance programs and even still, we struggled. That's why I decided to go back to college because I knew it would make life harder for a period of time, but the ability to provide for my girls all on my own would be worth it in the end.

What do you consider as your greatest achievement?

My greatest achievement has been showing my girls that they can achieve anything they set their minds to no matter what obstacles stand in their way. I heal by trying to be the kind of mom I wish I had, and I hope the example I have set for them will teach them that they can do whatever they set their mind to.

Who is your greatest mentor?

My greatest mentor was my grandma Sue Frisby. She raised me and I watched her do so much good work for my home village in Alaska.

Coming to Leech Lake Tribal College felt like coming home because I found so many amazing teachers who became mentors and supporters of me and my family and encouraged me when it was hard to even believe in myself, much like my grandma. Elaine Fleming, Rob Aitkin, Doug Thompson, President Montgomery and so many others gave me the guidance I needed to come this far.

What do you enjoy doing in your spare time?

I like taking my girls to powwows, beading and sewing with them, and baking. I try to find opportunities for us to connect to the tribes our family is made of through events or the artwork we make together.