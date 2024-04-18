Lee’s Summit teacher recovering after life-altering crash

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Sydney Boyd was involved in a life-altering crash on March 25 on her way home from work from the Primrose School of Lee’s Summit.

She is now learning how to walk and talk again. Primrose staffers and students are rallying around Boyd and her family.

“The kids loved her, and we had her in the infant and toddler rooms, and a lot of those toddlers are very attached to her,” said Mithra Amaran, the Primrose School of Lee’s Summit Franchise Owner. “So, I think she started crying when they showed her pictures of those toddlers. So we know that she understands what’s going on. She sees it.”

Primrose school administrators have kept in touch with the Boyd family since Sydney was seriously injured in the March 25 crash.

Amaran said Boyd started to have complications, including seizures after surgery.

Wednesday, Sydney was taken to the Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska. On the recommendation of her doctors at KU Medical Center.

“She was able to at least smile and wave to her dad. She wasn’t able to do that before, but she was able to do that yesterday, which is a great sign,” Amaran said. “We are hopeful that she will be able to get back to walking and speaking.”

The hallways at Primrose School of Lee’s Summit are filled with green ribbons, representing hope for Sydney’s recovery.

“I got to see her in the hospital for a little bit and interact with her family. I know they have a lot going on. We’ve tried to stay in touch with them to see what we can do to help,” said Aryn Homan Director at Primrose School of Lee’s Summit. “We had a Green Day at school for her. All of the kiddos wore green. The teachers wore green. We had green ribbons everywhere to show our support.”

Primrose staffers made a GoFundMe to help Boyd’s family with medical costs during her rehabilitation and recovery.

A T-shirt fundraiser benefiting the Boyd family is also set up.

