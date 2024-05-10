UPDATE: Lee’s Summit police say missing child located safe

UPDATE: Lee’s Summit police say the child has been located and is safe.

LEE’s SUMMIT, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing child.

Police said 7-year-old James McDonald was last seen around 5:30 p.m.. in the area of SW Timbertrace Lane and SW Rambling Vine Road.

He’s described as standing 4’5″ and weighs 60 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair, light skin and a “Mahomes” haircut, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or security cameras in the area to see if you can see him on foot.

