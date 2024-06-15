Lee’s Summit firefighter who served for 30 years dies

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A firefighter who served for 30 years in the Lee’s Summit Fire Department has passed away.

The Lee’s Summit Fire Department released a statement in regard to the passing of Captain Gene Martin:

Chiefs Super Bowl ring features 529 diamonds, 38 rubies, 1 glaring typo

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Captain Gene Martin, an esteemed and dedicated member of our team for the past 30 years. Captain Martin’s unwavering commitment and service have left an indelible mark on our organization and the community.

Throughout his three decades of service, Captain Martin exemplified the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and dedication. His contributions have been invaluable, and his absence will be profoundly felt by all who had the privilege of knowing and working with him.

In this time of mourning, we encourage everyone to support one another as we navigate this difficult period. Captain Martin’s legacy will continue to inspire and guide us as we move forward.

We extend our deepest condolences to Captain Martin’s family, friends, and Fire Department family.”

Things to do Father’s Day weekend in Kansas City

The fire department said there will be more details released regarding Martin’s memorial service as they become available.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.