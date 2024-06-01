Lee Sheriff's office investigating homicide at North Fort Myers strip shopping center

The Lee County Sheriff's office investigates a North Fort Myers homicide at Pondella and Moody roads on June 1, 2024.

The Lee County Sheriff's office is investigating a North Fort Myers death at Pondella and Moody roads.

"This incident is a confirmed homicide," Sheriff Carmine Marceno said Saturday. "One victim is deceased. The scene is contained within a strip mall."

The 505 Pondella Road location is home to about a half-dozen businesses including Royal Jack's adult arcade, a hair salon and a smoke shop.

"There is no immediate threat to the public," Marceno said. "Detectives will remain there throughout the day."

