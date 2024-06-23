Lee County woman killed in early Sunday, one-vehicle crash

A Lee County woman was killed in an early Sunday one-vehicle crash, FHP says.

The 31-year-old driver of Lehigh Acres at 5:45 a.m. was traveling east on State Road 82, approaching Sunshine Boulevard. Her sport-utility vehicle then crossed left of center, hitting a curb and a "Do Not Enter" sign," Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported.

She continued to cross State Road 82 westbound lanes, striking a ditch, fence and bushes. FHP said she was pronounced dead at the scene and the crash remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Lee County woman killed in early Sunday crash