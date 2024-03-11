Lee County Student of the Week: The polls are open for March 11-14. Vote now!

Polls are open. Who are you voting for?

This is the fourth News-Press Student of the Week poll for high school students.

The News-Press asked Lee County High School principals to participate in the Student of the Week program by sending nominations for their top students.

This week's poll includes eightcandidates for one top Student of the Week. To vote: Click the link or scroll to the bottom of this article.

The poll will be posted at news-press.com each Monday, and voting will end on Thursday at noon each week.

One vote per hour per voter.

Results will be published online Monday, March 14 at news-press.com.

Vote for the best of the best. Below are all the nominees.

Southwest Florida Christian Academy - Daniel Wallace

SFCA would like to nominate Daniel Wallace, a sophomore who excels in Fine Arts and Academics. Daniel participates in Symphonic Band, Drumline, Pep Band, and Jazz Band. He is a leader of his percussion section and is especially gifted on the piano. Daniel recently arranged a piece for jazz band that was performed at their concert and received a standing ovation. He is currently arranging Rhapsody in Blue that will be performed with the Symphonic Band this Spring. Daniel’s attitude is always positive, and he will do anything you ask of him. Daniel has a stellar GPA and excels in whatever he sets his mind to. We are blessed to have Mr. Wallace at our school and are very excited to see what God has in store for him in the next few years.

Evangelical Christian School - Lauren Taylor

ECS would like to nominate sophomore, Lauren Taylor. Lauren is involved in all Honors classes plus our Dual Enrollment program. She's a member of the Mock Trial Club and is a director for the school video production team. She has also been on the cross country team, girls weightlifting team and track team.

During last week's state semi-final girls basketball game she traveled to Lakeland, reported from the game, and edited the video report for the next day's news as the girls basketball team made school history.

While she was editing the game report, she was also the director of the video team that night, coordinated the scripts with the team's anchors, sports reporters, and video editor, and was writing her news report for the following morning at the same time. This young lady is a multi-tasker and multi-talented!

Lauren also traveled back to Lakeland two days later to help a teammate report for the Championship game, which helped document school history.

She is flexible, puts her best in everything she does, and is able to quickly pivot to a new responsibility when the need arises.

Lauren was also very instrumental in helping report the school's most recent exciting news of the purchase of a new campus for the ECS High School.

Gateway-Vicmarie Maldonado

This week's Student of the Week is Vicmarie Maldonado. Vicmarie is a scholar who has all A's and B's and has maintained her grades all school year. Her Grade Point Average is 3.5+, and it certainly shows. Vicmarie is also our Scholar of the Month! Multiple teachers recommended her and gave details as to why she deserved that honor. She has a bright personality, her smile and kindness are infectious, and she is loved by so many. Overall, Vicmarie is the true example of a Gateway Scholar!

North Fort Myers - Adrianna Doro

Adrianna Doro is a senior at North Fort Myers High School with plans of going to school for Music Education. During her four years at North, she has been an active member of the band program at North, being the drum major both her Junior and Senior years. She has also participated in All-County Honor Bands, Miami Honor Band and is a member of the Gulf Coast Youth Jazz Ensemble. She is also involved in Student Government, being her class’s Treasurer for a year and now the Student Council Vice President. Adrianna finds joy in being able to help others and that is truly what drives her to want to be an educator in the future.

Fort Myers - Mark Essad

Mark Essad defies the conventional image of a high school student, embodying qualities of perseverance, kindness, and resilience that set him apart as a true inspiration. Despite facing challenges, his spirit remains unyielding. As a hard-of-hearing individual, Mark has surmounted hurdles that would daunt many. Transitioning from a modified curriculum to mainstream education, his remarkable academic achievements stand as a testament to his unwavering determination and resilience.

Beyond academics, Mark's leadership is evident as he captains the "Rough Riders" in the Cape Coral Youth Bowling League while also contributing to a unified bowling team at FMHS. Within the DHH program, his peers regard him as a role model, admiring his ability to confront adversity with strength and perseverance. He is the one they look up to for guidance and support. Mark's warmth, humor, and selflessness make him deserving of the Student of the Week title. His influence extends beyond the classroom, inspiring others to strive for excellence and persevere through challenges. Despite personal struggles, Mark's impact resonates deeply, reminding those around him to aim high and never lose hope, regardless of the odds.

Ida S. Baker - Amanda Panuska

Amanda Panuska will graduate from high school with her Associate of Arts degree from FSW College. She has accumulated over 800 community service hours and her GPA is above a 5.0. After high school, she plans to attend Florida State University in Tallahassee to pursue her bachelor's and master's degrees in Business Administration. Throughout high school, Amanda served as the President of Best Buddies and DECA. She was also a member of National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, Varsity Golf, Key Club, Teen Trendsetters, and Scholars Club.

Bishop Verot - Carter Davis

Bishop Verot High School nominates senior Carter Davis who contributes to our school through his outstanding character, academic excellence, and strong leadership skills. Carter is a dedicated student who consistently strives for excellence in all his endeavors. He is a contributing member of the National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta. He serves as the treasurer of the HOSA Club and is a co-founding member of the History Club. In his free time, he serves as an assistant karate instructor. But our favorite quality about Carter is the kindness and compassion he shows in all interactions. He goes out of his way to support his peers and is always willing to lend a helping hand.

Cypress Lake - Brianna Madore

Brianna Madore, a senior at Cypress Lake High School, showcases her leadership skills on the softball field and as the varsity basketball team captain. Achieving an outstanding 5.36 GPA, she excels in rigorous AICE and AP courses at Cypress Lake High School and concurrently attends Florida SouthWestern College. Brianna's approach to everything is marked by a bright smile and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Described by her teachers as determined, self-motivated, and passionate, she actively participates in the 'Be a Buddy' program and collaborates closely with our ESE department to mentor fellow students. Additionally, she contributes to the Cypress Lake High School Panther Pack.

Highlighting her talents and commitment, Brianna has received a scholarship from the Boston Red Sox and the University of Miami. Her unwavering dedication and hard work have secured her a place at the University of Miami in the fall, where she intends to continue her academic journey. Cypress Lake High School proudly recognizes Brianna Madore as this week’s Student of the Week.

