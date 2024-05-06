Lee County Student of the Week: May 6-9. The poll is open. Vote now!

This week's Lee County High School Student of the Week poll is open. Who are you voting for?

The News-Press asked Lee County High School principals to participate in the Student of the Week program by sending nominations for their top students.

This week's poll includes six amazing candidates for one top Student of the Week. To vote: Click the link or scroll to the bottom of this article.

The poll will be posted at news-press.com each Monday, and voting will end on Thursday at noon each week.

One vote per hour per voter.

Results will be published online Friday, May 10 at news-press.com.

Vote for the best of the best. Below are all the nominees.

Ida S. Baker High School - Molly DeLuca

Molly DeLuca is an exceptional student at Ida S. Baker High School. She is a member of the Cambridge (Advanced Studies) program and plans on graduating with her AICE Diploma. During her time at Baker, Molly has participated in National Honor Society and Student Government. In addition, she has been active in athletics throughout her high school career – Cheerleading, Cross County and Track. Molly plans on attending the University of Central Florida after graduation.

Canterbury School - Lucas Zhang

Senior Lucas Zhang has a great work ethic that is only rivaled by his great personality. He has a special ability to connect with both teachers and peers. At a time when many students start to let things slip, Lucas is dedicated more than ever to his athletics and academics. Lucas is a kind soul who always makes school a better place. His personality is a warm welcome to any environment. He's relatable and funny, serious when needed -- everything you would want in a student and a friend.

Lucas has a unique talent and love for computer science. He had already taken AP Computer Science A before but did not get the score he wanted on the AP exam. He gave up his Senior Free Period this year to join the class and to learn Java to take the exam again in hopes of a better score. At the same time, he is taking AP Computer Science Principles and is dedicated to every assignment. Lucas is also consistently one of the strongest students in his AP Macroeconomics, AP Microeconomics, and AP Statistics classes. He has been a state finalist in DECA and BPA in two of his four years at Canterbury as well.

His economics teacher notes that "Lucas is often one of the first students I see in the morning, and one of the last students I see leaving in the afternoon. He always asks how I am doing, remembers birthdays and other important moments, and lends a supporting hand to everyone he encounters."

Southwest Florida Christian Academy - Cailyn Mowry

This week’s nominee for Student of the Week goes to Cailyn Mowry. Cailyn has been involved in various activities and organizations while at SFCA, including National Honor Society, Student Leadership Academy, and taking on any AP class she could. Cailyn has a stellar GPA of 4.37 and when she is not immersed in AP homework or testing, she can be found hanging out with her sister and friends or assisting the girls’ basketball team as their manager. She is known to her teachers and friends for her kind, giving nature and her positive attitude even when faced with challenges. Cailyn is this year’s Valedictorian for the class of 2024. She plans on attending Florida Gulf Coast University this Fall and will major in Psychology and Biology.

Fort Myers High School - Maggie Pocklington

Fort Myers High School nominates Maggie Pocklington for Student of the Week Maggie is a sophomore who is not only academically minded, she is extremely humble and down to earth. She genuinely cares about others and leads by example. She is always looking for the best in others and trying to lift them up. She is a shining example of a true Greenie.

Bishop Verot High School - Mara Lodwick

Bishop Verot nominates senior Mara Lodwick. Mara is an independent thinker, excellent communicator and inspirational leader. And boy does she keep busy! Mara has earned Principals List every semester of high school. She participates in National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Spanish Honors Society and Scholars Academy, where her senior capstone project included raising over $5,000 for pediatric cancer research. She is president and founder of our Veterans Service Club, contributes to saying our morning prayer over the PA system, and is a stand out leader in our Community/House system. Mara won the regional competition for the Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) bowl as well as the Medical Innovations Course Award. She is in year four of our Biomedical Program through Project Lead the Way. In her spare time, she started her own tutoring business! On top of this all, Mara received a Type I full ride scholarship through the United States Air Force and will be participating in the ROTC program while attending the University of Florida and majoring in aeronautical or mechanical engineering.

North Fort Myers High School - Mackenzie Smith

Mackenzie Smith is an outgoing and spectacular student involved in many ways both in and out of school. From being Executive Council Secretary of NFMHS’ Student Government Association (following Class President for three consecutive years), dedicating hours towards membership of the National Honor Society, and being labeled as a devoted member of North’s Theatre Department, her contributions never go unnoticed. Academically, Mackenzie maintained a weighted GPA of 5.20, received her Cambridge AICE Diploma, and earned over 120 community service hours following a four-year journey of education. Outside the classrooms, she can be found tutoring and assisting elementary school students at Hancock Creek Elementary and local foster care projects. Mackenzie’s strive for excellence and connecting with others emphasizes her diverse interests, tenacity towards growth, and leadership abilities.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: How to vote for the Lee County high school student of the week