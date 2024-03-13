Lee County Sheriff’s investigating shooting as a homicide

LEE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened last week in Lee County as a homicide .

Around 9:54 a.m., March 5, LCSO responded to a report of a dead person in the 100 block of County Road 123 in Ledbetter, Texas, the agency said in a news release. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man with “apparent gunshot wounds.”

Officials identified the victim as Carlos Ramone Greene, 36.

According to officials, Greene was known to frequent the home where his body was found.

The case remained under investigation, and no suspect has been identified in the case, the release said.

Anyone with any information in the case is urged to contact LCSO Criminal Investigations Division at (979) 542-2800 or leecountysherifftx.org. Tipsters can also call or submit online tips to 866-930-TIPS or bluebonnet.crimstoppersweb.com.

