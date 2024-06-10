Lee County preparing for heavy rain and potential flooding this week. What to know

Weather forecasts for Southwest Florida are calling for a significant rain event this week. The News-Press and Naples Daily news will provide coverage as this developing story unfolds. Here are five things to know about the weather forecast for this week, including how much rain we can expect in Lee County:

1-When will the rain start/stop in Lee County?

According to AccuWeather: The notable influx of tropical downpours is expected to march into Southwest Florida on Tuesday (June 10), which will begin the prolonged stretch of wet and stormy weather. flooding will become an increasing concern as the days progress.

2-How much rain is expected from this system in Lee County?

AccuWeather meteorologists expect tropical downpours to tally up to a whopping 8-12 inches of rain across Southwest Florida, but within this zone where the most intense rain falls, with some models showing as much as 22 inches in some areas.

3-What is the reason for the excessive rain forecast for Lee County?

A system moving through Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico will produce tropical downpours and have the potential to produce flooding and rough seas for an extended period of time across Florida.

4-What does the 2024 rainfall data look for Lee County in advance of this system?

According to AccuWeather, Fort Myers, has collected just under 15 inches of rainfall since Jan. 1, which is only 68% of the historical average.

5-What are Lee County's flood zones?

According to the Lee County website, flood zones determine the premium for flood insurance rates and set construction standards for parcels located in the Special Flood Hazard Area (SFHA), commonly called the FEMA floodplain.

More details: Here

More weather emergency notifications and resources for Lee County

During emergencies or larger disasters it is important that residents and visitors stay informed. Lee County Emergency Management has multiple ways for you to get the most updated disaster-related information through its AlertLee mass notification systems that is connected to phone, text, email and social media.

Lee County Emergency Management (LCEM) administers and maintains the AlertLee mass notification system for the purpose of alerting citizens to natural and man-made emergencies.

More details: Here

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Fort Myers, Lee County preparing for heavy rainfall and flooding