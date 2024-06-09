Update: Lee County Man dies after alleged pistol-whipping by family member

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – An assault case has transitioned into a murder investigation after a fight between a nephew and his uncle by marriage turned deadly.

Investigators say in the early hours of Friday, June 7, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting gunshots and an unresponsive male in the 15000 block of U.S. Hwy 280 East. Upon arrival, deputies found William Armstrong, 40, unconscious and receiving medical attention from emergency services.

Witnesses reported Armstrong had been involved in an argument with his uncle by marriage, Jamey Dillard, 46, of Smiths Station. The altercation escalated when Dillard allegedly pistol-whipped Armstrong until he lost consciousness. Armstrong later died at the hospital. Armstrong’s body will be taken to ADFS in Montgomery for a postmortem examination.

Dillard was apprehended and taken to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. He was initially charged with Assault in the First Degree. The charges have now been upgraded to Felony Murder. Dillard is being held at the Lee County Detention Center.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the case to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.