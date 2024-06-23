Lee County investigating after 2 critically injured in tanker explosion

LEE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a tanker explosion that happened off U.S. Hwy. 290 east of Giddings Sunday morning, Lee County EMS shared on Facebook.

Two people were critically injured and transported to Austin as a result of the explosion, officials said. Crews with Giddings Fire Department, South Lee County Fire Department, Lincoln Fire Department, Giddings Police Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety and Lee County EMS responded to the scene.

The Texas Department of Transportation’s Austin district said all eastbound and westbound lanes along U.S. Hwy. 290 are closed at FM 180 due to the crash.

KXAN is sending a crew out to gather more information related to the crash. This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

