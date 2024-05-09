Lee County high school graduations: dates, times, places for 2024 ceremonies

Graduates throw their caps in the air during the North Fort Myers High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony at Hertz Arena in Fort Myers on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

It's that time of year − caps and gowns, and Pomp and Circumstance marches. We call it high school graduation season and hundreds of Lee County high school seniors and their families will be celebrating this important moment of life starting one week from today (May 16).

The News-Press will be covering 15 public high school graduations, publishing photo galleries on news-press.com and our social media platforms of the happy grads as they receive their diplomas.

Congratulations to the Class of 2024!

Thursday, May 16

Cape Coral High School | Suncoast Arena-Florida Southwestern State College (FSW) | 7 p.m.

Friday, May 17

Mariner High School | Alico Arena-Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) | 7 p.m.

Cypress Lake | Suncoast Arena-Florida Southwestern State College (FSW) | 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

Gateway | Alico Arena-Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) | 10 a.m.

Fort Myers | Alico Arena-Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) | 2:30 p.m.

Bonita Springs | Suncoast Arena-Florida Southwestern State College (FSW) | 2:30 p.m.

Riverdale | Alico Arena-Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) | 7 p.m.

Estero | Suncoast Arena-Florida Southwestern State College (FSW) | 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

North Fort Myers | Alico Arena-Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) | 10 a.m.

East Lee | Alico Arena-Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) | 2:30 p.m.

Island Coast | Suncoast Arena-Florida Southwestern State College (FSW) | 2:30 p.m.

Lehigh Acres | Alico Arena-Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) | 7 p.m.

Dunbar | Suncoast Arena-Florida Southwestern State College (FSW) | 7 p.m.

Monday, May 20

South Fort Myers | Suncoast Arena-Florida Southwestern State College (FSW) | 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 21

Ida Baker | South Fort Myers High School Auditorium | 7 p.m.

