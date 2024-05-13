Lee, Collier firefighters battle brush fires: one at Corkscrew Road, another in Golden Gate

Firefighters tackled two brush fires in Southwest Florida Monday evening — one near Corkscrew Road east of 75 in Lee County, the other in Golden Gate in Collier.

As of 7 p.m., the 120-acre Corkscrew fire was 90 percent contained, the Florida Forest Service Caloosahatchee Forestry Center reported on its X (formerly Twitter) feed. No homes or other buildings were threatened, said Michael Harris, mitigation specialist at the forest service.

Two small fires totaling about 1.5 aces burned at Golden Gate Boulevard and 21st Street NW; there had been a couple of evacuations, but Harris said firefighting agencies were in the "mopping up" stage around 7 p.m.

Along with the forest service, multiple agencies responded in their respective counties, Harris said.

