Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death in Rosehill, Va.

ROSEHILL, Va. (WJHL) — A body found in Rosehill, Virginia, is under investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday night.

Lee County Sheriff Gary Parsons told News Channel 11 that not many details are currently available, but the sheriff’s office is investigating a death. Parsons said the deceased has not yet been identified.

Parsons went on to say the Virginia State Police is assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story; updates will be provided as they become available.

