Lee Clerk of Courts Kevin Karnes retains post after governor appointment in 2022

Kevin Karnes will retain his seat as Lee County Clerk of Courts and Comptroller after he ran unopposed past Friday's filing deadline.

Karnes was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in March 2022, replacing Linda Doggett, who retired.

Later that year, he kept the position, beating opponent Liza King in the primary.

He has been with the clerk's office for 17 years.

According to his official site with the office, Karnes holds a master’s degree in Legal Studies from American Public University and a bachelor’s degree from Florida Gulf Coast University. He is also a Florida Supreme Court Certified Clerk and Comptroller.

The Clerk of the Circuit Court's primary function is to safeguard the integrity of all court records, his official county site explains. In addition to serving as the Clerk of the Circuit Court, the Clerk is the County Recorder and Clerk of the Board of County Commissioners, and the Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Auditor for Lee County.

The position pays $178,407.

