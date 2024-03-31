Lee Canyon to delay opening Sunday for avalanche mitigation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lee Canyon will have a delayed opening Sunday morning for avalanche mitigation after it saw 11 inches of snow in 24 hours.

Lee Canyon said in a post on the platform “X,” that parking is expected to open at 8:30 a.m. as crews work on avalanche mitigation.

Lee Canyon saw 11 inches of snow in the last 24 hours and is expected to see 5 more inches overnights.

Nevada State Police will be monitoring U.S. 156 and Lee Canyon is asking drivers not to stop on the road or impede traffic as it prevents Lee Canyon’s team from getting onto the mountain.

