Lee, Cantrell named All-Staters

May 28—Holden Lee, Latta, and Tyler Cantrell, Ada, were selected as Oklahoma's 2024 Academic All-Staters. They were among the 100 top public high school seniors, selected from hundreds of nominations statewide, hailing from 71 schools in 64 Oklahoma school districts.

The 2024 Academic All-State class is the 38th to be selected by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence. Since the award program's inception in 1987, some 3,800 high school seniors from 336 school districts have been named Academic All-State scholars. Paden High School will celebrate its first All-Stater this year.

This year's All-State class scored an average of 33 on the ACT, with seven honorees scoring a perfect 36. The students' average GPA was 4.25.

Each of this year's All-Staters will receive a $1,500 merit-based cash award, honor cord and a medallion. The All-Staters were recognized at the foundation's 38th annual Academic Awards Celebration May 4, 2024, at Embassy Suites Hotel & Conference Center in Norman.