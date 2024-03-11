Lee Anderson expected to defect from Conservatives to Reform UK

Lee Anderson is set to defect to Reform UK, The Telegraph understands.

The former vice-chairman of the Conservative Party was suspended from the Tories over his refusal to apologise for his claims that Islamists had “got control” of Sadiq Khan and of London.

The defection, which will be a blow to Rishi Sunak, follows weeks of speculation about the Ashfield MP’s next moves.

More to follow.

