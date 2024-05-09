'Led the charge': DOJ seeks 11-year sentence for Palmyra man for his role in Jan. 6 riot

A Palmyra man could be facing more than 11 years in federal prison for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In a sentencing memo filed May 3, federal prosecutors said they are seeking a terrorism sentencing enhancement for Leo Brent Bozell IV, 44. Bozell was convicted in September of 10 charges, including five felonies, for his role in the Capitol riot.

Prosecutors said that Bozell's conduct on Jan. 6 "was dangerous, and it enabled and encouraged others to overwhelm the Capitol's defenses."

"There are few rioters on January 6 who were involved in as many pivotal breaches as Bozell," prosecutors said in their sentencing memorandum. "He positioned himself at the forefront of the mob during pivotal moments of the attack as he actively and aggressively propelled the momentum of the mob from the Senate Wing Doors — where he personally created entry points for hundreds of rioters — all the way to the Senate Chamber, which he occupied rendering it impossible for Congress to meet."

Leo Brent Bozell IV, 44, from Palmyra, on the right, was found guilty in September for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack of the U.S. Capitol, which included smashing glass of the Senate Wing door allowing rioters to climb into the capitol building.

Bozell was found guilty of 10 charges in September that include obstructing an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, destruction of government property and aiding and abetting, civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers.

Bozell attended then-President Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" movement at the Ellipse on Jan. 6, 2021, then proceeded to the Capitol grounds, according to court documents. Video obtained by prosecutors shows Bozell was in the first group of rioters to enter the Capitol building.

"Bozell started on the west front where he bypassed barriers and overran several police lines at different points on the Northwest Stairs," prosecutors said. "He then led the charge toward the Capitol building when he marched directly to the Senate Wing Door and, using a solid metal object, shattered the windowpane of the Senate Wing Door after violently striking it at least ten times."

After climbing through the window, Bozell and other rioters chased Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman up the stairs to the Ohio clock corridor, where other officers were waiting. Video then showed he entered then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, with prosecutors saying he appeared to have something in his hand when he left.

Soon after, Bozell was videoed on the balcony of the U.S. Senate Chamber. While still in the Senate Gallery, he climbed over railings and reached a pair of CSPAN cameras.

"Bozell pointed one camera at the ground, obstructing its recording ability, just as rioters made it to the Senate Floor," prosecutors said. "Bozell made it to the Senate floor shortly thereafter."

Bozell, also known as Zeeker, was wearing a red and white hat and a distinctive blue sweatshirt with “Hershey Christian Academy” across the front during the riot. He was arrested in February 2021, after an FBI tipster identified him partially from his sweatshirt.

"After January 6, Bozell expressed disappointment that the election results were eventually certified despite the mob’s efforts, calling Mike Pence a 'traitor' for his part in certifying the election results," prosecutors said.

Prosecutors added that after Jan. 6, Bozell sent out numerous text messages minimizing his role in the riot to family and friends. In one message, Bozell said, "Cops opened the doors. Antifa coordinated with Congress, DC mayor and police to gain unfettered access."

During his trial, prosecutors said Bozwell described messages referencing violence and "taking the Capitol" were simply "silly conversations" with family and friends, he was trying to help police officers and he smashed two windows "because he was angry that the situation outside was deteriorating so quickly — not because he was attempting to gain access to the Capitol."

Bozell’s lawyer, William Shipley Jr., is asking the court for a three-year maximum prison sentence, saying he made "a bad error in judgment that day to move with the crowd towards the Capitol building."

"Mr. Bozell does not deny his involvement in the events of January 6th," Shipley said in a sentencing memo filed May 3. "He does maintain, however, that his motivation for attending the rally was not to commit violence or destruction."

The defense said Bozell remained in the Capitol Building for approximately 50 minutes, and said he attempted to help two police officers while inside the building.

Bozell is "ashamed that he smashed windows at the U.S. Capitol Building and entered through them," the defense added.

"Good people do bad things." The defense wrote. "Mr. Bozell is a good man, who committed serious crimes on January 6, 2021. There is no question about this, and he has tremendous remorse and regret for his actions. However, violence was not part of what Mr. Bozell had envisioned for that day on January 6, 2021."

Bozell's sentencing is scheduled for May 17 before U.S. District Judge John D. Bates.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on X at @DAMattToth.

