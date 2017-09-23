    LeBron James drags Trump with a perfect 'U Bum'

    Emma Hinchliffe
    There are so many things to call President Donald Trump. 

    On Saturday morning, LeBron James found the perfect one. The NBA star called Trump "U bum" over the president's rescinded invitation for Steph Curry to visit the White House, which came only after Curry stated that he didn't want to go anyway. 

    It's so simple, yet so perfect. Who needs to curse out the president when "U bum" gets it across so well? 

    Everyone loved James' insult so much that it got more than 130,000 retweets in less than an hour. 

    #UBum 

