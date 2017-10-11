LeBron James, Colin Kaepernick have perfect reactions to Eminem's lethal Trump cypher

Rapper Eminem aimed a devastating blow at President Trump during the BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday night.

While the Detroit rapper has slammed Trump previously in Big Sean's "No Favors" and in his nine-minute 2016 freestyle, "Campaign Speech," Eminem took it to another level in his latest blistering 4.5-minute freestyle takedown.

"Drawing a line in the sand" for any supporter of his who supports Trump, Eminem challenged his fans to "decide who you like more" -- him or Trump.

The rapper also raised a fist for Colin Kaepernick, the former quarterback with the San Francisco 49ers who initiated a wave of protests that prompted football players across the league to kneel or raise their fist during the national anthem.

“This is for Colin, ball up a fist,” Eminem rapped. “And keep that s--- balled like Donald the B----.”

Kaepernick tweeted in response: "I appreciate you Eminem."

Here's how other Twitter users reacted to the verse:



NBA player LeBron James, who recently referred to Trump as a "bum," also reacted to Eminem's heated performance by posting some lyrics along with a photo from the film "Fantastic Four."

Several rappers like J. Cole and Sean Diddy Combs also weighed in on Eminem's verse, in addition to chat show host Ellen Degeneres.

