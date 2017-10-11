LeBron James Has The Best Reaction To Eminem's Donald Trump Rap Diss

Eminem’s blistering takedown of President Donald Trump at the 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards found favor with celebs on Twitter.

Athletes, rappers and singers were among those to praise the Detroit hip-hop artist’s “The Storm” cypher in which he slammed Trump and his supporters over gun control, immigration, racism and the NFL national anthem protests.

NBA star LeBron James, who recently called Trump a “bum,” reacted by posting some of the lyrics alongside this picture from “Fantastic Four.”

Racism is the only thing he's Fantastic 4(fantastic for), cause that's how he gets his rock off, he's orange. Sheesh @Eminem!! #Unitedpic.twitter.com/wcL28BCWpy

— LeBron James (@KingJames) October 11, 2017

Former San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick, whose decision to protest racial injustice and police brutality by taking a knee during the anthem last year sparked the current NFL controversy, told Eminem:

Several rappers also weighed in:

Protect Eminem at all cost

— T-Pain (@TPAIN) October 11, 2017

.@Eminem killed this shit!!! Fuck that! This is for Collin ball up a fist!!! pic.twitter.com/RF4jQ4LN2z

— Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) October 11, 2017

Chat show host Ellen DeGeneres, meanwhile, simply posted this:

Here’s how other well-known Twitter users reacted to Eminem’s performance:

Eminem just made a real statement. Much needed and much appreciated.

— Trevor Booker (@35_Fitz) October 11, 2017

Not totally sure how rap battles work, but I believe Eminem is now the President of the United States of America.

— andy lassner (@andylassner) October 11, 2017

Very cool to see that Eminem has been reading my tweets.

— billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 11, 2017

Greatest literature of all-time:

1) Letter From Birmingham Jail

2) Eminem in the BET CYPHER

— Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) October 11, 2017

We needed a white man to say that ️️️️ #Eminem

— lil duval (@lilduval) October 11, 2017

Is Donald going to tweet about Eminem now #BETHipHopAwards

— Angela Yee (@angelayee) October 11, 2017

And here’s a sampling of the other memes it has inspired:

Donald Trump when Homeland security tells him Eminem can’t be deported as he’s not Mexican pic.twitter.com/FKOIpOO69c

— Sahib Rehal (@IAteLastSupper) October 11, 2017

There's only one way to end the dispute between Donald Trump and Eminem...



...Rap Battle.

— Charlie Hampton (@Hampton_Innn) October 11, 2017

Trump's spelling of "Eminem" tomorrow is gonna be hilarious

— Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) October 11, 2017

BREAKING: Donald Trump signs executive order after hearing new Eminem freestyle pic.twitter.com/gENz5l0dQk

— The Shady House (@shadyhouse19946) October 11, 2017

right now Trump and his generals are in the War Room working on a diss track about Eminem

— Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) October 11, 2017

So....anyone else just going to drink and stay awake to wait for Trump's Eminem tweets? pic.twitter.com/Xz5QAa8vka

— Frederick Douglass (@gettinnoticedmo) October 11, 2017

