Lebanon woman found dead after silver alert issued

Mar. 17—Rescuers pulled the body of a 76-year-old Lebanon woman from the Connecticut River Sunday afternoon after a silver alert was issued earlier in the day.

Mardrey Swenson, who suffered from Alzheimer's disease, had wandered off from her home on Oak Ridge Road. She was last seen in her bed at 10 p.m. Saturday.

Her husband called Lebanon Police shortly after 2:30 a.m., according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.

The area around her home was searched extensively with the help of a police dog.

New Hampshire State Police police activated its missing vulnerable adult alert system at the request of Lebanon Police, according to a news release.

Police, firefighters, members from the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team, New England K-9, Fish and Game and the State Police helicopter all assisted in the search.

"The Lebanon community came together during the search with many good Samaritan neighbors requesting to help in the search. The search efforts around the residence and within a mile of the area were extensive," the news release said.

A fisherman alerted police to a "sighting he had along the Connecticut River" near the Water Treatment facility on South Main Street around 1:30 p.m.

Swenson's body was recovered by 2:42 p.m.

Swenson was last seen on foot in the area of 15 Oak Ridge Road in Lebanon wearing pajamas with a pink top and blue bottom, according to police.