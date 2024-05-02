Lebanon Transit offers free rides on May 8 to celebrate Rider Appreciation Day

Lebanon Transit will offer free rides to residents on Wednesday, May 8, to celebrate Rider Appreciation Day.

The free ride day is part of a statewide rider appreciation initiative developed in coordination with the Pennsylvania Public Transportation Association and transit agencies across the commonwealth, according to officials.

Many transit agencies are offering customers complimentary rides on Wednesday as a show of appreciation for their continued ridership.

“Lebanon Transit is proud to participate in Rider Appreciation Days,” Executive Director Theresa Guirintano said in a release Wednesday. “We want to take this opportunity to thank all of our Fixed Route bus customers to show that Lebanon Transit is here for our community.”

A Lebanon Transit bus sits out front of the main office at 200 Willow Street.

Lebanon Transit will also set up a table at the Transfer Station at 7th and Willow Streets in Lebanon from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. where customers can pick up free LT-branded swag items and enter a raffle drawing.

Three raffle winners will be selected at random and will each receive four ticket vouchers valid for Field Box Seats at the Lancaster Stormers during Lebanon Ironmasters Weekend May 31 – June 2.

For a third year in a row, the Atlantic League Baseball team will be renamed to the Lebanon Ironmasters to honor Lebanon’s baseball heritage.

Residents can see more information about the event at lebanontransit.org.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on X at @DAMattToth.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Lebanon Transit PA to offer free ride day for residents on May 8