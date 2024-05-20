Lebanon officials eye state funds to improve public defender's office, hire social worker

Lebanon County officials are looking to use state funds to hire a social worker for the public defender's office clients.

Lebanon County Commissioners unanimously approved applying for $95,501 in state funds allocated for the county as part of the Indigent Defense Grant Program. The statewide grant program provides funds designed to expand support and resources to public defender offices.

Chief Public Defender Megan Tidwell said a majority of funds used from this non-competitive grant will go towards hiring a part-time social worker.

"I think it is in the minority that somebody shows up, knows what they want to do and gets out very quickly without any kind of need for services," she said. "So I would say most of our clients need something."

With a social worker on staff, Tidwell said her office could direct people towards programs that include help with housing, health insurance, food assistance, mental health care, and drug and alcohol services. Officials are hoping to have someone start in the position in January 2025.

"While they are obviously going to benefit from having those services, It would improve overall representation," she said. "Because we can use that down the line at sentencing to tell the judge (that) they started here when we got them and now months later they have all of these things lined up and they are in a better place to succeed."

Grant funds are not allowed to be used for any activity that supplants existing county-level spending on indigent defense services, according to county administrator Jamie Wolgemuth.

"There is also not any indication yet whether this grant may be renewed," he said. "This maybe a one-time thing."

Indigent defense services provide legal representation, like a public defender, for those who can't afford to hire an attorney on their own.

Until 2023, Pennsylvania was one of only two states in the country that did not provide state funding for indigent defense. In December 2023, Gov. Josh Shapiro signed the fiscal code bills into law that approved $7.5 million for the program.

The state Indigent Defense Advisory Committee, which oversees the program, announced in April that $6.75 million would be available for all 67 counties. The state legislature earmarked the remaining funds to support the committee and other administrative costs of running the grant program.

"We have been struggling forever," Lebanon County Commissioner Jo Ellen Litz said. "We never got funding for public defenders, so it's a wonderful thing."

When Tidwell became the county's chief public defender in May 2023, the office only had two other full-time attorneys and one secretary. Over the past year county commissioners raised the annual starting salary for attorneys to $65,000.

"You raised the starting salary to make us actually competitive with the surrounding counties, and so we have been able to hire three more attorneys (and) three more secretaries," she said to the commissioners Thursday. "We have only one vacancy left... So right now we are almost at 100%."

In 2023, commissioners gave funding to the public defender office to hire private law firms to handle the excessive caseload when Tidwell started a year ago.

"We have entirely pushed off of that," she said Thursday. "We don't, unless it is a true conflict, have the private bar helping us out."

The remaining funds from the grant will go to staff retention, training, case managemen, and department supplies and equipment, according to Tidwell.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Lebanon officials want to improve Indigent services with state funds