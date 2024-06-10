Lebanon mom, 12-year-old daughter killed in crash honored by dance team family

As dozens of dance moms and their children entered Platinum Dance Studio in Wilson County last week, they said it felt strangely empty because two of their own were missing.

Brooke Brashier, 38, and her daughter August, 12, both of Lebanon, were killed in a head-on crash at 8:45 a.m. May 29 near the 4200 block of East Division Street, west of State Route 109 between Posey Hill and Beckwith Roads, according to Wilson County Emergency Management Agency Director Joey Cooper.

About two months ago, Brandi Counter and Brooke Brashier were with August and Counter's 12-year-old daughter Lily at Bridgestone Arena. The girls were singing along with Olivia Rodrigo at the top of their lungs.

Counter and Brooke Brashier became fast friends, she said. The moms connected during their time at the Platinum studio in Lebanon. They met last year when Lily and August tried out for the dance team.

Dance life often leads to many close friendships, Counter said, because mothers and dancers spend most of their days with each other at practices and weekend competitions, and they often see their immediate families less.

Tryouts begin in July, Counter said, followed by the season in August, culminating with national championships in June.

Living the dance mom life

Brooke Brashier, far right, with Brandi Counter and Lily Counter, middle and August Brashier far left at the March 9 Olivia Rodrigo concert at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Twelve-year-old August was weeks away from competing in group and solo performances at nationals before the crash. Her mom was always there, no matter where the competition was or what time practice was scheduled, according to those who knew her best.

Her level of dedication left Counter in awe of Brooke Brashier, she said, noting that her friend worked full-time and part-time jobs and was also going to school.

"Brooke was always the dance studio mom. How does she juggle all of this? We think our lives were busy until that one person that's just doing everything, and she (Brooke) was that one person," Counter said.

In a preliminary crash report, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said Brooke Brashier was driving westbound on East Division when she lost control of her 2021 Hyundai Palisade and ran off the road before overcorrecting, crossing the center line and crashing into a work truck that was headed in the opposite direction.

The last time Counter saw the pair was during an end of season dance party, held by the dance team. It featured about 100 dancers, she said, recalling that it was the first time she'd seen August wearing makeup outside of competitions.

"She had deep purple eye shadow. She had her hair fixed, and had a little headband on and it matched her Hello Kitty sweatshirt. She loved Hello Kitty. I just remember walking out, and I'm like, 'Oh, she looks so pretty,'" she said. "She smiled so big, and she was like 'thank you.' I just try to remember that sweet face in my head when I think about them."

Coping with tragedy

During the dance party, Counter said a cicada ended up on Brooke Brashier's sweatshirt. When Counter attempted to shoo the bug away, she said Brashier freaked out at the thought the red, beady-eyed bug. She threw her sweater off and took off running in fear, she said.

It's now an enduring memory.

For her and the other parents and students at the studio, coping with the loss of the Brashiers has been a struggle.

The kids have been on a rollercoaster of emotions, Counter said, with some wondering if the crash was even real. Last week, the group decided to honor August Brashier with a special impromptu tribute recital as a way to cope.

"One minute they're fine, then the next is 'we should get this purple thing for August. We should wear purple,'" Counter said. "Everybody's trying to be strong. But it's really hard."

A true friend

Maddie Hawkins, left and August Brashier, right, preparing for trick or treat in 2020.

Amber Hawkins' daughter Maddie Hawkins, now 12, had playdates with August Brashier when the girls were younger.

Maddie has Down syndrome, and her mother said August was her first real friend. She always came to Maddie's birthday parties.

"August didn't care that she has Down syndrome. She just enjoyed being with her, and that is what a true friend really is. We will sure miss her," Amber Hawkins said.

