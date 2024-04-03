Lebanon man indicted by federal grand jury for allegedly distributing child pornography

A 38-year-old Lebanon man has been charged by a federal grand jury with distributing child pornography, according to United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania officials.

On Feb. 5, 2024, Charles Witherson III allegedly distributed child pornography in Lebanon County, according to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam. The indictment also alleges that on March 29, 2024, Witherson possessed images of child pornography, including images involving a minor under 12 years old.

Officials did not release any other details regarding Witherson's case as of Wednesday afternoon.

The maximum penalty under federal law for these offenses is up to 40 years imprisonment, according to officials. If found guilty, Witherson could also receive a lifetime term of supervised release following imprisonment and a fine.

Officials said the FBI investigated the case, and it is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian Haugsby.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice dealing with a growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Officials said Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

The Department of Human Services operates a 24/7 hotline to report suspected child abuse or concerns about the welfare of a child. ChildLine can be reached at 800-932-0313.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on X at @DAMattToth.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Lebanon PA man charged with distributing child pornography