Lebanon man gets maximum sentence for killing wife

Jun. 5—A Lebanon man who admitted to killing his wife received the maximum sentence of 30 years in prison on Tuesday.

Andrew Wilhoite, now 42, was charged with murder in the March 2022 death of his wife, Elizabeth 'Nikki' Wilhoite, at their farm north of Lebanon.

Andrew testified in April that he swung a ceramic planter at her during a wild, alcohol fueled fight that spilled into their yard.

He claimed he acted in self-defense as she charged at him, hitting and scratching. He said Nikki was angry after learning he had an extramarital affair with a Fraternal Order of Eagles — Lebanon #2062 cook who was 13 years his senior.

Andrew had some scratches afterwards, but no serious injuries.

The planter fractured Nikki's skull, and she fell limp onto the grass. He scooped her up and loaded her body into his pickup truck bed.

He then drove to a bridge over a drainage ditch near their home, dumped her body into the water below, and left without checking her for a pulse or seeking medical help, testimony revealed.

Nikki's coworkers called police when she didn't come to work the next day, and Andrew told police she left voluntarily the previous night after a fight. He even helped police search his property and called friends to ask if they'd seen her.

But later than day he told investigators that he had killed her and dumped her nearly nude body into frigid water. Andrew also directed them to her body. Investigators found her head submerged underwater.

Boone County Chief Deputy Prosecutor T.K. Morris told the jury Andrew intended to murder Nikki and caused more injuries than just the one blow with the flower pot to which he confessed. "He wanted her dead," Morris said.

Nikki's autopsy photos revealed she received three to five blunt-force injuries to her head. Some could have come from being put into the truck or dumped off the bridge. The wounds were exposed and easy for the jury to see in crime-scene photos because she had lost her hair during chemotherapy to treat breast cancer.

Two forensic pathologists who testified — one for the prosecution and one for the defense — agreed the blows occurred while she was alive for probably one to 10 minutes after the first blow with the flower pot.

Andrew's attorney, James Voyles, asked him if meant to hit Nikki with the pot. "I didn't mean to hit her," he said, weeping from the stand. "I didn't mean to kill her."

The jury also was given the choice of manslaughter if the death was a result of "sudden heat," between a couple who often drank too much and fought.

Voyles said Andrew had no intent to kill Nikki, and her death was the "very sad culmination" of a volatile, unhealthy relationship, in which stressors continued to escalate.

The couple also reportedly fought frequently about their three children. Wilhoite brought a daughter from a previous marriage, and the couple had a boy and a girl together.

The jury found Andrew guilty of voluntary manslaughter after nine hours of deliberation. Voluntary manslaughter is a level 2 felony punishable by 10 to 30 years in prison. The presumptive sentence is 17.5 years, meaning a judge starts with that number and adds or subtracts time based on aggravating or mitigating circumstances.

Boone Circuit Judge Matthew Kincaid found aggravating factors outweighed the mitigating and sentenced Wilhoite to the maximum 30 years with the Indiana Department of Correction after Voyles and the prosecution argued their sides Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, Nikki's family read statements in court, detailing the ways her death has affected them.