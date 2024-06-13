Lebanon man federally indicted on drug trafficking and gun charges

Daniel Larlham Jr., Lebanon Daily News
The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Thursday that a Lebanon County man was indicted by federal grand jury on charges related to the distribution of controlled substances and unlawful possession of firearms.

The indictment alleges that Angel Lopez-Guzman, 37, of Lebanon possessed over 500 grams of cocaine with the intent to distribute, according to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam.

It also alleges that Lopez-Guzman illegally possessed a firearm as a convicted felon and possessed a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, in Lebanon County, on Jan. 5, 2024.

The maximum penalty Lopez-Guzman faces under federal law for these offenses is up to life in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Lebanon County Drug Task Force. Assistant United States Attorney Michael Scalera is prosecuting the case.

