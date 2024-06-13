Lebanon man federally indicted on drug trafficking and gun charges

The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Thursday that a Lebanon County man was indicted by federal grand jury on charges related to the distribution of controlled substances and unlawful possession of firearms.

The indictment alleges that Angel Lopez-Guzman, 37, of Lebanon possessed over 500 grams of cocaine with the intent to distribute, according to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam.

It also alleges that Lopez-Guzman illegally possessed a firearm as a convicted felon and possessed a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, in Lebanon County, on Jan. 5, 2024.

The maximum penalty Lopez-Guzman faces under federal law for these offenses is up to life in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Lebanon County Drug Task Force. Assistant United States Attorney Michael Scalera is prosecuting the case.

Daniel Larlham Jr. is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at DLarlham@LDNews.com or on X @djlarlham.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Lebanon County man indicted on drug trafficking and gun charges