Lebanon man dies in Old Hickory Lake boating accident

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 21-year-old man died Sunday after being thrown from a boat on Old Hickory Lake.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) said officers responded to a CPR-in-progress report at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 19.

Beloved fisherman guide remembered after drowning in Old Hickory Lake

The initial investigation indicated Keaton “KJ” Mills, of Lebanon, was ejected from the vessel he was riding in when the operator crossed a wake. The vessel operator immediately went to his aid, tossing a throw cushion and jumping in to assist him. The operator was able to get Mills to a nearby vessel where CPR was administered.

Wilson County first responders arrived on scene, and Mills was transported to Vanderbilt hospital where he was pronounced dead. Officials said Mills was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the accident.

According to TWRA, there have been seven boating related fatalities on Tennessee waterways in 2024. This is the second fatality on Old Hickory Lake this year. The incident remains under investigation.

Wilson County Schools Public Information Officer Bart Barker said Mills was a 2020 graduate of Wilson Central High School. He was studying to become a teacher of agriculture, according to Barker.

Mt. Juliet Fishing shared their sorrows on Facebook, saying Mills was an alumnus and boat captain.

“KJ Mills was in a boating accident late yesterday evening on Old Hickory that tragically took him from us,” the group said. “KJ was a member of the Mt. Juliet Fishing team for four years, after graduating he wanted to give back so he was a boat Capt since there. This year was no different than any other, except this year he was getting to Capt his younger brother Owen Mills. KJ will be greatly missed on this team. We ask that you please pray for his family during this difficult time.”

