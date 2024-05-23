Lebanon man arrested for homicide

May 22—A Lebanon man has been taken into custody for homicide after an early morning shooting on Saturday.

An investigation by the Lebanon Police Department revealed that Steve Yarbrough, 42, shot a female victim multiple times before fleeing the scene. Yarbrough was charged with criminal homicide.

At around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to The Ridge Apartments in Lebanon at 502 Fairview Avenue after receiving a call about shots fired.

Officers found a woman at the scene who'd been shot multiple times, and was taken to Vanderbilt-Wilson County Hospital, where she later passed away from her injuries. At the time, police shared that Yarbrough had fled the scene and was wanted for criminal homicide.

At around noon on Saturday, the Lebanon Police Department sent out an update that Yarbrough had turned himself in.

"Moments ago, homicide suspect Steve Yarbrough turned himself into officers at the Lebanon Police Department," the department said. "We are grateful for our detectives and officers, who worked steadfastly to bring justice to the victim. We will continue to keep the victim's family and loved one's in our thoughts and prayers."

Yarbrough's car was located in Hickman County on Saturday. The investigation remains active, and at press time, police had not released the victim's name.