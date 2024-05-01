Lebanon man, 35, sentenced to 18 months in prison for online extortion

A 35-year-old Lebanon man has been sentenced for online extortion by interstate communication, according to United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania officials.

John Anthony Zayas was sentenced to 18 months in prison U.S. District Court Judge Sylvia H. Rambo.

Between Sept. 5, 2022 and Oct. 20, 2022, Zayas attempted to extort money from a victim through communications containing threats to injure the reputation of the victim. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Zayas previously pleaded guilty to this offense.

Zayas tried to coerce the victim to pay $150,000 under the threat that he would publicize intimate photos and images if they did not comply.

The case was investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian Haugsby.

"In a sentencing memorandum, Zayas asked Judge Rambo to sentence him to house arrest in lieu of prison, but Judge Rambo rejected that request and ordered that Zayas report to prison in June 2024 to begin serving his sentence," officials said in a press release Tuesday.

Rambo also ordered Zayas to pay $850 in fines, and to serve one year of supervised release after he completes his prison sentence.

