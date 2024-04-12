Lebanon man, 24, dies after being shot in his Lehman Street home: police

A 24-year-old man was fatally shot in his home at the 700 block of Lehman Street Wednesday evening, according to the Lebanon City Police Department.

At 9:50 p.m. on April 10, police were dispatched to the Good Samaritan Hospital for a gunshot victim. Police said the victim, Hector Pomales-Torres, was struck with a single bullet.

"The victim ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased while at the hospital," police said in a news release Friday afternoon. "Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered the victim was inside his residence prior to the shooting occurring."

Police determined other occupants inside the residence were handling a firearm that discharged and struck the victim. Police did not identify who the other occupants were or if any arrests had been made as of Friday afternoon.

