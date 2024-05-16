Lebanon makes moves towards Hartmann Drive extension

May 15—Lebanon has begun making preparations for the long-awaited Hartmann Drive extension project.

The Lebanon City Council approved an engineering consultant for design services for the project on first reading at its last meeting, bringing the city one step closer to the extension of Hartmann Drive.

"With the Tennessee Department of Transportation's Hartsville Pike (State Route 141) project under construction to widen and realign Hartsville Pike to five lanes to East High Street (State Route 26), the Hartmann Drive Extension between US 231 North and Hartsville Pike becomes a critical roadway connection to the City to alleviate pressure on US 231 through the Square and open up the area for possible economic development opportunities," Capital Projects Director Kristen Rice said. "Engineering design is the first step to constructing that roadway connection."

The extension project has been a part of the city's major thoroughfare plan for a number of years, but no date has been set for construction.

"The plan for years and years was to build in phases," Lebanon Commissioner of Public Works Jeff Baines said. "When I first started in 1990, Hartmann Drive was a pretty small section of road between West Main Street and the bypass."

In his bi-weekly update, Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell stated that the city believes it's time to begin the hiring process for a design consultant, which would allow engineering consultants to begin design work.

"We all agreed, from the engineering department to the mayor, to get ready," Baines said. "A lot of times there'll be some state money available, so let's be prepared. Let's be proactive and get the plans."

Rice said that design work will be funded by the city.

"It's really about preparing for the future, knowing that we've got a thoroughfare plan that says where the roads are going through," Baines said. "This gets us one step further in the process of getting some plans approved, get all of our environmental requirements okayed."

Having design plans in place could help expedite the project when the right opportunity comes along.

"When the right prospect comes in out there, if you've got plans done, you could go bid something out in a month's time," Baines said. "If the plans aren't done, you're talking eight months to a year to have (plans) to bid out."