Lebanon extends special census

Mar. 2—Lebanon has extended its special census into March in order to meet its goal.

"The census has been going well," Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said. "We have workers out going door-to-door. We have mailers and signs around town. People have gone online and singed up (for the census)."

According to the United States Census Bureau, the census was undercounted in Tennessee, Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Mississippi and Texas. Tennessee's census was undercounted by 4.78%.

The population of Lebanon in the 2020 census was recorded as 38,431. Lebanon's goal is recording an additional 6,000 residents, which would create around $1 million in additional annual funding for the city after the 2020 miscount. For every resident recorded over the 2020 census count, the city will receive an $160 to $170 in additional state funding.

When Bell looked at the census count Wednesday morning, he said that there were just over 40,000 residents recorded.

"We know that the 2020 undercounted our population, so this special census should catch us up to what the number really should be," Bell said.

Weather, like January's snowstorm and the subsequent rains, has slowed the collecting of census data.

"We decided to extend the deadline into the month of March," Bell said. "We did some analysis of that. If we stopped this week as originally planned, our numbers showed that our revenue increase from the Tennessee shared sales tax would be about $600,000 a year, but if we continued and get to a number that we think is more accurate, then that amount from the state would increase to $1.2 million per year."

With the extension of the census, the city will not be able to include the funding in the upcoming 2024-2025 fiscal year budget.

"If you extrapolate over time, waiting for more money to start next year would provide us more funds over time," Bell said. "What's important about this census is it gives us an accurate count so that we can get the money from the state that we should be getting. That takes the pressure off of local taxpayers as we get more money from other areas."

The final date of the special census will be sometime in mid-March.

"There's really not a specific date," Bell said. "As we continue to count and workers get people to sign up, we will determine what the final date is. As they continue to work, there are less and less people to count. They're going through neighborhoods they've already been through to get some people who may not have been home when they came through before. We're still sending out messages to people we may have missed. We know that we're not going to get everyone, but we're going to get as many as we can."