Lebanon driver sentenced for role in 2021 crosswalk crash that killed a 15-week-old baby

Oliver Johnson Jr. stood before Judge Bradford Charles in Lebanon County court Monday afternoon saying he would gladly give his life to bring back the 15-week-old baby he struck and killed with his truck at the intersection of North 10th and Lehman streets in June 2021.

"No one should ever have to experience anything like this," he said to Oswald Garcia's mother.

Johnson pleaded guilty in October to charges that included homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault by vehicle.

On Monday, the 63-year-old Lebanon Township resident received an aggregate sentence of 39 months to 17 years in a state correctional facility.

Charles said homicide by vehicle almost always involves negligence and recklessness, but no intentional killing.

"But by definition also, homicide by vehicle involves the most horrific consequences that a family can endure. The death of somebody they love," he said. "So we have to weigh the horrific consequences of the crime with the fact that there was not a specific intent to kill."

In June 2021, Garcia was being pushed in a stroller by his mother, 28-year-old Maricel Gil, at the crosswalk before 10:53 a.m., according to officials. Gil was walking southbound across the street when the sign said "walk."

Johnson was stopped at a red light on 10th Street in his pickup. When the light turned green, he made a left turn onto Lehman street, striking Gil and her stroller.

After the stroller was struck, it became disassembled and lodged into the truck. An autopsy determined the cause of death was multiple blunt force traumas, including to Garcia's head, lungs and spine.

"In speaking with a pathologist, there was nothing anyone could have done on scene in an ambulance," Lebanon District Attorney Pier Hess Graf said. "The injuries were too severe, they were too great, and the baby was simply too young... This was a child that never got a start in life."

Gil suffered severe injuries as a result of the crash, with Graf saying that her face was scarred, altering her ability to smile. As part of his sentence, Johnson was ordered to pay $1,406 in restitution to Gil.

In a search of Johnson's vehicle, police discovered a marijuana cigarette, a rock of crack cocaine and cocaine and marijuana smoking pipes. While Johnson had a medical marijuana card, he tested positive for marijuana and cocaine.

Police were able to gain video of the crash from a nearby business and determined that the street and crossing lights in the area were working correctly the morning of the crash.

"Those pictures are awful, they are horrifying, and that child never had a fighting chance from the moment his truck hit that mom and her stroller," Graf said.

Johnson's lawyers asked Charles for a restrictive probationary sentence, saying Johnson is scheduled to have surgery in two weeks for lumbar stenosis. Without this surgery, Johnson could suffer several medical complications, including a possible inability to walk.

"No one is discounting that this is purely a tragedy," attorney Elizabeth Wood-Bennett said. "The family has suffered more than anyone can speak of. I know Mr. Johnson, every time we've met with him, has expressed extreme remorse for what happened that day."

Charles called Johnson's driving that day "beyond reckless," whether or not it was influenced by drugs. Referencing the video of the accident, Charles said that had Johnson put his foot on the brake right away after impact, it could have saved Garcia's life.

"There is no way he's going to get probation with restrictive conditions," he said to Johnson's lawyers. "He took a life, and his conduct was at a minimum reckless."

Johnson will be held at the Lebanon County Correctional Facility for a month to have his surgery, according to Charles. Then he will be processed with the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on X at @DAMattToth.

