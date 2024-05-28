Lebanon County students welcomed to North Museum's yearly Science & Engineering Fair

The North Museum of Nature and Science is expanding its Science & Engineering Fair, becoming one of four regional science and engineering fairs in Pennsylvania by opening it up to students from Lebanon County. .

The 73rd NMSEF will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2025, at Millersville University and invites Lebanon County students from grades 6 to 12 to join Lancaster County students from 20 public, private, charter, online and home schools.

Students who wish to participate in NMSEF must register before the Oct. 2024 deadline. Registration is free.

The top two student projects from the senior division will earn a place at the International Science and Engineering Fair to compete with 1,500 of their peers around the world. The North Museum pays for registration, fees, travel and accomodations for those top two students.

The North Museum's leadership will offer support to educators to assist students in finding a project, developing a research plan and supporting student research.

The NMSEF joins three science fairs in the state, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Harrisburg Capital Area as a regional science fair, and is one of six fairs in Pennsylvania associated with ISEF, the world's largest pre-college competition.

“North Museum’s CEO Andrea Rush is a Lebanon County native and a Cedar Crest High School graduate. Through our connections, we are both professionally and personally excited to bring this STEM education opportunity to Lebanon County,” North Museum’s Director of Development and Strategic Partnerships said Scott Downs, who is also a former Lebanon County resident and past publisher of the Lebanon Daily News in a press release. “As a leader in STEM education and advocacy, the North Museum believes that every 6th through 12th grade student in the IU-13 region deserves an opportunity to compete. Raising student interest in STEM careers is critically important for the future of our country, and our world.”

The NMSEF has been a staple of science education in Lancaster County for more than 70 years, inspiring thousands of young researchers to create, design and discover the joys of science and engineering through their projects. The North Museum has managed the Science & Engineering Fair in Lancaster County since 2009.

