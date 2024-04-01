Lebanon County puts out pinwheels in honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month

(WHTM)– April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Lebanon County put out pinwheels as a reminder that we all play a role in children’s’ lives. According to the CDC, one-in-seven children has experienced abuse or neglect in the past year, making it important to bring awareness to children’s safety.

“The pinwheels represent the innocence of childhood and that every child has the right to a happy and healthy home,” Program Specialist from Lebanon County Children and Youth Services said. “So that is why we like to recognize that and bring awareness so that if people do see something, they do report any instances of child abuse.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

This Week in Pennsylvania

The American SPCC says five children die every day from child abuse.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.