Lebanon County property transfers: See area home sale prices
The following property transfers were recorded recently in Lebanon County:
Lebanon
William and Linda McPoyle to Ronald and Bonnie Bailey, 224 Chestnut St., $60,000.
Shirley A. Houser to Joseph Gibble, 448 N. Seventh St., $40,000.
Cesar Liriano Torres to Robert Diaz, 373 N. Tenth St., $180,000.
Linda Breit to Jerry and Kimra Martin, 518 Chestnut St., $168,000.
Lauren Simonton to Luis Ortiz, 237 Guilford St., $155,000.
Hari Om Enterprises Inc. to Josue and Katarenia Villatoro, 563 E. Cumberland St., $127,500.
Jeffrie C. Marley Jr., Sheriff, to Millpond Properties, 51 Tiffany Lane, $95,000.
Michael Yoder to S&L Rental Properties, 915 Guilford St., $31,500.
John Wise to Wilfredo Jr. and Celines Rodriguez, property on South Fifth Avenue, $45,000.
Samuel A. Mione Estate to Krista Petre, 407 E. Chestnut St., $212,000.
Cameron Deter to Orlando Rosado, 716 N. 8th St., $85,000.
North Lebanon Township
Calvary Church to Tyler and Emily Emerich, 593 Dodge St., $256,000.
Timothy and Katrina Wise to Delmar Wise, property in North Lebanon Township.
Henry J. Arnold Jr. Estate to Timothy and Katrina Wise, 2572 Long Lane, $635,000.
Landmark Homes at Sweetbriar to Rafe Fritz, 613 Lilliana Drive, $453,928.38.
John Templin to Lonnie Heilman Jr. and Christy Heilman, property on the south side of Belmont Street, $13,000.
South Lebanon Township
Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB8 to 708 Walnut Street RE 1, 67 Folmer St., $97,000.
Wilbert Maloney to Alfonse and Margaret Ranzie, 146 Stone Hedge Court, $321,000.
Strathford Meadows, Garman Builders at Lebanon, to New Home Star Pennsylvania LLC, 112 Princeton Place, $526,000.
Paul and Clara Field to Awakened Properties, 512 Prescott Road, $24,000.
Strathford Meadows LLC, Garman Builders at Lebanon, to Rihai Jiang and Fen Lin, 133 Princeton Place, $532,900.
Lebanon Valley Economic Development Corporation to Regupol America, property along Lebanon Valley Parkway, $535,815.
Cornwall
James and Dolores Campanini to Bryan and Ana Pilkington, property in Alden Place at Cornwall, $459,000.
North Cornwall Township
Meadow Lane Farms Limited to Janele Fulk, 233 Gardenia Lane, $487,925.
Shirlee and Rick Barlow to Ryan O'Donnel and Paige Decker, 435 Lori Ann Court, $527,000.
Palmyra
Jeffrie C. Marley, Sheriff, to BP Real Estate Investment, 613 W. Oak St., $140,000.
North Londonderry Township
Landmark Homes at Summer Layne to Michelle and Eric Leymister, 512 August Ave. $567,630.60.
Landmark Homes at Pinnacle to Nelson and Elsie Ebersole, 1 Pinnachle Ridge Drive, $576,268.91.
Jaime Ramierz and Breann Beardslee to Cartus Financial Corporation, 86 Oxford Road, $577,000.
East Hanover Township
Paul and Leigh Barnes to Magan Pesta, property on Angle Road, $695,000.
Union Township
Janet King to Yaritza Torres and Jose Batista, 302 Shepherd St., $290,000.
Bethel Township
Lloyd Halteman, Cari McNeal, Taylor McNeal, to Rodney and Melody Martin, 132 Hamlin Road, $1,600,000
Charles R. Gingrich Estate to Jonathan and Shauna Adams, 201 Johns Way Drive, $420,002.
Swatara Township
Ingrid Erb to Swatara Township, 48 Supervisors Drive, $358,000.
Jackson Township
Donna Simmone to Patricia L. Lawrence Siegel, 130 Arbor Drive, $220,000.
Jeffrie C. Marley Jr., Sheriff, to FHG92 LLC, 52 Springhouse Drive, $175,500.
This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Lebanon County PA property transfers