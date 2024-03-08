Lebanon County officials to open a staffed mail-in ballot drop point starting April 1

Most of the residents who crammed into the Lebanon County Commissioners' meeting room Thursday morning broke out into cheers as elections officials approved plans for a ballot drop point at the county courthouse that will start April 1.

In a 2-1 vote, commissioners approved construction of a $2,725 shed ballot drop-off point that would be staffed with at least one county official or poll worker. The structure would be placed in five spaces of a Lebanon County municipal building parking lot, which is about 30 yards from where the original drop box was.

The shed will have wrap around windows and an awning for some protection against the elements, according to Lebanon County’s Bureau of Registration and Elections director Sean Drasher. It will also include a separate mounted camera for recording transactions and a panic button to the Lebanon County Sheriff's office located inside the courthouse.

A hard-sided box will be bolted inside of the shed to store the mail-in ballots between deliveries from the remote location to the election office.

"We would be staffing it eight hours a day," he said. "It will be the same hours the drop box was going to be used for, which is the hours of our office 8:30-4:30."

Lebanon County Elections Director Sean Drasher talks about a new $2,725 shed mail-in ballot drop off site with the county commissioners Thursday.

On Election Day, the drop off point will be staffed until 8 p.m. The coverage will be provided by a combination of county employees and poll workers.

Staffing costs for maintaining the shed with just poll workers would be $120 a day, though county workers would not receive extra compensation for staffing the drop-off point. The costs of both the shed and the poll worker staffing could be covered under the Election Integrity Grant Program.

Commissioner Michael Kuhn, who voted for establishing the new drop-off point on April 1 with commissioner Jo Ellen Litz, told residents who attended the meeting that the actions commissioners took on Thursday was a good response to residents' concerns. Kuhn said he's received between 50 to 100 emails, along with comments on the street, about the removal of the drop box and the proposed drop-off point.

"I think the actions we just took today is a good demonstration that we listened to all these voices, and I think we came up with a reasonable compromise solution," he said.

In a 2-1 vote on Feb. 15, Republican incumbent Commissioners Bob Phillips and Kuhn ratified their previous vote to remove the box where voters could turn in their mail-in ballots. Both commissioners have said that the removal of the box was about voter integrity.

As of Thursday morning, the election's office has received 6,200 mail-in ballot requests from registered voters. Drasher said that he expects more requests to come in before the request deadline, and estimates about 2,500 might drop off their ballot this election.

The last day to register to vote in the presidential primary is April 8, and the last day to request a mail-in or absentee ballot is April 16.

Start up concerns

Phillips, who voted against the drop-box proposed start date, wanted to open the drop-off point on April 15. In a 2-1 vote, Kuhn and Phillips originally approved an April 15 starting date before residents asked commissioners if they could open the drop off site sooner.

While officials can use funds from the Election Integrity Grant Program to fund staffing the new drop off site, Phillips said once the grant money runs out then commissioners have to decide if they are going to use local tax funds to keep the program going.

"I wasn't about to spend taxpayer dollars on a long period of time to accommodate this," he said to the Lebanon Daily News. "I felt that seven days, if someone has a problem getting it in, that was far as I could go, and that's why I voted against the extended period of time."

Phillips has said at previous meetings that he would not retract his vote to eliminate the box, referencing incidents in Lehigh and Chester counties.

Litz Thursday originally requested that commissioners open the new drop off station on March 25, and have it staffed with one Democrat and one Republican staff member. Litz said having one member from each party would provide equal representation staffing the drop off.

"By having one Republican and one Democrat manning that drive through at all times, we can ensure that there is a full set of eyes watching out and making it that way," she said.

The other commissioners voted to reject Litz motion. County officials said they do not screen county workers or poll workers about their party affiliation.

Public comments

During a combined public comment section before and after the drop box proposal, many residents expressed both concerns about the removal of the former ballot drop box and interest in the new drop off site.

Michael Schroeder, speaking on behalf of the Lebanon County NAACP, said the initial removal of the drop box hurt the integrity of Lebanon County elections.

"It seems to us that it feeds into the big lie of stolen elections, that it undermines confidence in Lebanon County elections," he told commissioners. "It seems also that it throws Sean Drasher and his team under the bus and seems a solution in search of a problem."

Lebanon resident Edward Lynch Jr. was one of several speakers who supported the removal of the drop box Thursday, saying that Act 77 does not support drop box or drop off stations.

"It specifically states mail-in ballot," he said. "And for those individuals who indicate people who are disabled or physically unable to vote, there has been an avenue for them to vote. It's called absentee ballot, and that is specifically indicated on the department of state website."

North Lebanon Township resident Brenda Hunter told commissioners she wanted to have more communication with the voters, and acknowledge the rules for dropping of a ballot have not changed.

"Somebody may think now that they can drive up carrying four ballots and leave three people at home," she said.

Despite how they voted on the ballot drop box issue, both commissioners and election officials have said there are no free range mail-in ballots that are being distributed. Mail-in ballots that are sent out by the elections office have been specifically requested by registered voters.

"It's one ballot per person," Drasher said to the Lebanon Daily News in February. "It's tracked individually by person. Ballots and voting materials are watermarked and barcode tracked, and everything is tied to one individual. So there is no extra out there."

Lebanon County’s Bureau of Registration and Elections proposed a staffed ballot drop off point located in the county municipal parking lot.

Primary Election Info

The Pennsylvania 2024 presidential primary is scheduled for April 23. The last day to register to vote is April 8. The last day to request a mail-in or absentee ballot is April 16.

Residents looking for more information can visit the Lebanon County Voter Registration Office website at http://www.lebcounty.org/depts/Voter_Registration or contact them by phone at 717-228-4428.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on X at @DAMattToth.

