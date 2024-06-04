Lebanon County officials hire contractor to replace deteriorating Heidelberg Twp. bridge

Lebanon County officials are moving forward with a bridge replacement in Heidelberg Township that was found to be unsafe by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

During a special meeting on May 30, commissioners approved a $527,267.62 contract bid to Jay Fulkroad and Sons Inc., from McCallistervile, to replace the county-owned bridge on Michters Road. Officials said the Heidelberg Township bridge serves between 20 to 30 residents on the south side of Hammer Creek near the edge of Lebanon County.

The engineering for the project has been in the works for over a year, according to county administrator Jamie Wolgemuth. The base bid estimate for construction was $597,410.

"The work will proceed sometime hopefully the end of June, and would be completed by the end of the year," he said. "There's a completion date of Dec. 6, 2024."

A 2022 photo shows extensive deterioration and exposed reinforcement to a Heidelberg Township bridge on Minchters Road. On May 30, Lebanon County Commissioners approved a $526,267.62 contract with Jay Fulkroad and Sons Inc. to replace the bridge's superstructure.

Construction work on the project includes replacement of the bridge superstructure, substructure modification, erosion and sediment pollution controls and approach roadway construction. Five companies bid on the project before the May 30 deadline.

PennDOT originally gave notice to county officials to close the bridge because of deterioration on the outer beams.

County workers narrowed the cartway of the bridge last summer with yellow painted timbers to deter vehicles from reaching the edges. Wolgemuth said that the weaknesses of the bridge were along the edges, which were being addressed by replacing the entire bridge.

"We have worked with the neighbors," Wolgemuth said. "(Commissioners) have approved a few things in terms of contemporary construction easements, and for one neighbor a permanent easement of about 1,000 square feet that we need for some guide rails here."

The project will update the bridge with a wide enough pathway for two vehicles to pass. The new bridge will still maintain the same alignment, with Wolgemuth adding that workers will be reusing the red stone abutments the bridge currently sits on.

"We've maintained those abutments over the years, and we did do some masonry work to them, so according to the engineer they're in good enough shape to put a new bridge on them," he said.

County officials have been coordinating the bridge project with Elizabeth Township officials, who were planning a construction project plan out by the end of Pumping Station Road and Route 322. Elizabeth Township's project has been delayed, according to county officials.

"There was a potential, because of the timing (and) this doesn't happen over night, they could have put these people kind of on an island with both bridges gone," Commissioner Michael Kuhn said, adding that several meetings with local officials and PennDOT were able to avoid isolating residents.

Wolgemuth said officials are still addressing some challenges, including how residents will get mail during the bridge construction. The entire project is being paid through Act 13 Marcellus Shale funds.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on X at @DAMattToth. Douglas Stump is a correspondent for LDN.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Lebanon officials: Heidelberg Twp bridge replacement moves forward