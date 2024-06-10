Lebanon County graduating students receive scholarships for criminal justice

The James Biever Police-Community Alliance announced on Friday the recipients of the 2023-24 Biever Criminal Justice Award.

The JBPCA annually offers a one-time $1,000 scholarship to seniors attending high schools in Lebanon County who are pursuing studies in criminal justice. This year, the organization was able to offer scholarships to three students.

Reese Arnold, Luke Shaffer and Emily Gerhart were all all recipients of the 2023-24 James Biever Police-Community Alliance Criminal Justice Award.

James "Jim" Biever was a retired Pennsylvania State Trooper with 25 years of service. Part of his vision for his nonprofit organization included helping students who wanted to pursue a career in criminal justice. THE JBPCA welcomed students pursuing degree in areas such law, forensic science and psychology, juvenile justice, emergency management, public policy and criminology to apply for the scholarship.

The three recipients of the scholarships were:

Emily Gerhart, a graduating senior for Cedar Crest who attended Lebanon County Career & Technology Center's law enforcement program. Gerhart will attend West Chester University to study Criminal Justice with a minor in American sign language. She has ambitions to become a Pennsylvania State Trooper and hopes to use her ASL skills in her position as a trooper.

Luke Shaffer, a graduating senior from Northern Lebanon. He will be attending Clarion University to study chemistry and forensic science. Shaffer participates in various activities, such as coaching youth flag football. He hopes to continue serving as a positive role model and mentor young members in his community.

Reese Arnold, a graduating senior from Cedar Crest who will be attending Lebanon Valley College where she plans to pursue criminal justice and psychology. Arnold was impacted by her father and his career in law and how he was able to positively affect the loved of those he served.

Daniel Larlham Jr. is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at DLarlham@LDNews.com or on X @djlarlham.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Lebanon County students receive award to pursue criminal justice