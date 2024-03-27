Lebanon City police respond to a shooting at the Cumberland Street Family Dollar

Lebanon City Police responded to a shooting at a Family Dollar where one resident was injured Tuesday, March 26.

Around 6 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of Cumberland Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a gunshot victim and the suspect were still inside.

"Officers created a perimeter and announced their presence," police said in a release Tuesday. "Both the gunshot victim and the suspect exited the store."

The suspect was taken into custody without incident, and police located a firearm at the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital, will receive treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police have not identified the shooter or the victim as of Tuesday evening. Officials said this incident is not related to the incident at 9th Street and Chestnut Street earlier Tuesday.

This investigation is ongoing. Please check back with the Lebanon Daily News for updates.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on X at @DAMattToth.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Lebanon City PA police respond to a shooting at Family Dollar