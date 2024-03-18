Lebanon City police officer commended for outstanding police work during an armed robbery

Lebanon City Police officer Nathan Haldeman was recognized for outstanding police work during an armed robbery that occurred in the area of North 7th Street and Lehman Street.

According to a news release from the Lebanon City Police Department, Haldeman was notified by citizens while on patrol that the robbery of a business had just occurred and that the suspect had a firearm.

Witnesses provided Haldeman with a description of the suspect, as well as a direction in which they fled.

Haldeman immediately located the suspect, who fled on foot and was pursued by Haldeman. He eventually caught up with the suspect, who resisted arrest. During the arrest, the suspect's firearm fell out of their waistband. A struggle over the firearm ensued where Haldeman was eventually able to get control of the weapon, secure it, and successfully place the suspect under arrest.

Officer Haldeman was commended for his bravery, service and his commitment in keeping Lebanon City safe.

Daniel Larlham Jr. is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at DLarlham@LDNews.com or on X @djlarlham.

