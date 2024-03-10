Lebanon city council denies townhome development

Mar. 9—The Lebanon City Council voted to deny a rezoning request by Lennar Homes of Tennessee after several residents of the existing neighborhood came to speak against the addition of townhomes to the development.

Vineyard Grove resident Heather Rourke relocated to Tennessee with her family last year.

"We were then very blessed to have found Lennar and Vineyard Grove and we were like, 'How could our luck be this good?' " Rourke said. "Or so we thought. Over the last few months, we have come to realize how drastically different things are from the American dream that Lennar sold us, and all the while the old saying is holding true: that misery loves company. We're not the only family Lennar has taken advantage of."

Rourke said that residents like her were promised a resort-sized pool, walking paths, open spaces, multiple entrances and exits into the development.

"These empty premises are being replaced with real visions of change that Lennar feels that they are entitled to, replacing the Oasis Resort area with a laughingstock motel size pool, playground that is 1/10 the size of every school playground you can find anywhere in this city, a pavilion that has no furniture, no ambience, attempting to put in a parking lot in the only green space in Grandview — and we very much appreciate Mr. Councilman and mayors' input to us hear our voices on stopping that debacle — to now trying to add 70 plus townhomes."

Development, roads and utilities are a few reasons Rourke identified as to why the proposed townhomes couldn't be supported.

"You're going to add ache to those who are already feeling the pinch of a parking lot or the lack thereof, increased traffic in an area that is only one entrance and exit into that has been established for the entire development, charging a premium lot price for many of the townhomes that face Highway 231 and not to mention destroying the green space that was promised to the residents to be left as a as a barrier."

Among her husband and other neighbors, Rourke helped put together a petition against the rezoning.

"There's 167 names and there are many more people that could not meet us for the two days that we walked the neighborhoods, shook hands, and made new friends," Rourke said.

While resident Charlie Matthews came to the city council meeting without being affiliated with Rourke, he said that one of the driving points that made him choose the Vineyard Grove neighborhood was the promised green space.

"We specifically asked about that green space because we love the fact that there was a natural barrier between the road and the development," Matthews said. "Just like this group over here, we were promised it would be maintained as a green space throughout the entire development, there would be walking paths in there and I have yet to see those. It was very shocking to see the rezoning sign as I was driving out of the neighborhood."

When it came to vote on the resolution, Ward 1 Councilor Joey Carmack made the motion to deny the rezoning request.

"The residents got 167 signatures on a petition," Carmack said. "I don't believe any one of those 167 people are being untruthful. They were told that no more townhomes would be added. I stand with the residents. I will continue supporting my ward's neighborhoods and ensuring that developers follow city regulations. It was good to see many residents at the City Council meeting standing up for what's right."

After a unanimous vote to deny the rezoning, Carmack said that he appreciated the council and mayor's support of his motion.

"Additionally, this is the very reason I no longer support straight zoning," Carmack said. "I only support SPs (specific plans) so we can see and control what is going on and how it's done."