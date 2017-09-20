    Here’s What’s Leaving And Arriving On Netflix In October 2017

    Bill Bradley

    Things are getting stranger on Netflix in October, but you might want to hold off before celebrating.

    Yes, Season 2 of “Stranger Things” is coming on Oct. 27, and there will be a new stand-up special from Patton Oswalt and a slew of anticipated originals. A whole slew!

    But at what cost ...

    We already know Netflix is eventually losing Disney movies; however, the losses coming in October are almost equally upsetting. “30 Rock” is gone, “Malcom in the Middle” is gone, “Friday Night Lights” is gone, gone, gone.

    Clear eyes, full hearts ― Netflix is going to lose some great TV shows.

    View photos

    Here’s what’s arriving:

    Oct. 1

    • “88 Minutes”
    • “A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song”
    • “Before Midnight”
    • “Blood Diamond”
    • “Boogie Nights”
    • “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”
    • “Cleverman” (Season 2)
    • “Death Sentence”
    • “Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood”
    • “Eagle vs. Shark”
    • “Eyes Wide Shut”
    • “Generation Iron 2”
    • “Ghost Patrol”
    • “I Love You, Man”
    • “Ice Guardians”
    • “Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1”
    • “Made of Honor”
    • “Miss Congeniality”
    • “Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous”
    • “Must Love Dogs”
    • “Never Let Me Go”
    • “No Reservations”
    • “Penelope”
    • “PJ Masks” (Season 1)
    • “Set Up”
    • “The Reaping”
    • “Tokyo Idols”
    • “Tommy Boy”
    • “Vanished”
    • “Veronica”

    Oct. 2

    • “Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown”
    • “Sleeping with Other People”

    Oct. 3

    • “13 Demons”
    • “Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth” (Netflix Original) 
    • “Cult of Chucky”
    • “The Survivalist”

    Oct. 4

    • “Raw”

    Oct. 5

    • “Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen)” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
    • “Schitt’s Creek” (Season 3)
    • “The Fosters” (Season 5)

    Oct. 6

    • “ID-0” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
    • “Skylanders Academy” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
    • “Suburra” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
    • “The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson” (Netflix Original)
    • “Word Party” (Season 3, Netflix Original)

    Oct. 7

    • “Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life”
    • “Middle Man”

    Oct. 10

    • “Christina P: Mother Inferior” (Netflix Original)
    • “The Skyjacker’s Tale”

    Oct. 11

    • “Donnie Darko”

    Oct. 12

    • “Fe de Etarras” (Netflix Original)

    Oct. 13

    • “El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial” (Netflix Original)
    • “Kingdom of Us” (Netflix Original)
    • “MINDHUNTER” (Season 1, Netflix Original) 
    • “Super Monsters” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
    • “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby”
    • “The Babysitter” (Netflix Original)
    • “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)” (Netflix Original)
    • “Voltron: Legendary Defender” (Season 4, Netflix Original)

    Oct. 15

    • “Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses”
    • “LEGO: City” (Season 1)
    • “Money”
    • “OtherLife”
    • “She Makes Comics”
    • “West Coast Customs” (Season 6)

    Oct. 17

    • “Patton Oswalt: Annihilation” (Netflix Original)
    • “Slasher: Guilty Party” (Netflix Original)

    Oct. 19

    • “Wedding Unplanned”

    Oct. 20

    • “1922” (Netflix Original)
    • “Haters Back Off” (Season 2)
    • “One of Us” (Netflix Original)
    • “Smurfs: The Lost Village”
    • “The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story” (Netflix Original)
    • “Wheelman” (Netflix Original)

    Oct. 23

    • “Meet the Robinsons”
    • “While We’re Young”

    Oct. 24

    • “Wanted” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
    • “Wanted” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
    • “The Mist” (Season 1)

    Oct. 25

    • “The Hateful Eight”
    • “The Final Master”
    • “La Querida del Centauro” (Season 2)

    Oct. 26

    • “Strange Weather”

    Oct. 27

    • “Stranger Things” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
    • “Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold” (Netflix Original)

    Oct. 28

    • “Pup Star: Better 2Gether”

    Oct. 30

    • “Judah Friedlander: America Is the Greatest Country in the United States” (Netflix Original)

    Oct. 31

    • “Zumbo’s Just Desserts” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
    View photos

    Here’s what’s leaving:

    Oct. 1

    • “30 Rock” (Seasons 1 - 7)
    • “A Love in Times of Selfies”
    • “Across the Universe”
    • “Barton Fink”
    • “Bella”
    • “Big Daddy”
    • “Carousel”
    • “Cradle 2 the Grave”
    • “Crafting a Nation”
    • “Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest”
    • “Daddy’s Little Girls”
    • “Dark Was the Night”
    • “David Attenborough’s Rise of the Animals: Triumph of the Vertebrates” (Season 1)
    • “Day of the Kamikaze”
    • “Death Beach”
    • “Dowry Law”
    • “Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief”
    • “Friday Night Lights” (Seasons 1 - 5)
    • “Happy Feet”
    • “Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison”
    • “Hellboy”
    • “Kagemusha”
    • “Laura”
    • “Love Actually”
    • “Malcolm in the Middle” (Seasons 1 - 7)
    • “Max Dugan Returns”
    • “Millennium”
    • “Million Dollar Baby”
    • “Mortal Kombat”
    • “Mr. 3000”
    • “Mulholland Dr.”
    • “My Father the Hero”
    • “My Name Is Earl” (Seasons 1 - 4)
    • “One Tree Hill” (Seasons 1 - 9)
    • “Patton”
    • “Picture This”
    • “Prison Break” (Seasons 1 - 4)
    • “The Bernie Mac Show” (Seasons 1 - 5)
    • “The Shining”
    • “The Wonder Years” (Seasons 1 - 6)
    • “Titanic”

    Oct. 19

    • “The Cleveland Show” (Seasons 1 - 4)

    Oct. 21

    • “Bones” (Seasons 5 - 11)

    Oct. 27

    • “Lie to Me” (Seasons 2 - 3)
    • “Louie” (Seasons 1 - 5)
    • “Hotel Transylvania 2”

    Oct. 29

    • “Family Guy” (Seasons 9 - 14)
    • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.